Customs seizes narcotics worth Rs1,340m

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs, FBR, has seized narcotics valued at Rs1,340 million being smuggled to Pakistan through Torkham in two separate actions. In the first incident, the Pakistan Customs confiscated 35 kg heroin and 17.4 kg methamphetamine (ice drugs) valued at Rs550 million. Upon credible information, a Customs Vigilance Team was deployed to detect the suspected vehicle. The suspected vehicle arrived and remained parked at Torkham Customs Station. The Customs cut open the fuel tank in Peshawar to find another tank was separately welded for concealment of drugs.

Similarly, in an other action, the Pakistan Customs seized a huge cache of 113 heroin powder bags weighing 80 kg and valued at Rs790 million at Torkham. The vehicle carrying narcotics was flagged suspicious by the staff of Appraisement Collectorate.

During thorough examination, concealed cavities were discovered in the fuel tank and frame of the vehicle, which were cleverly welded. The cavities were cut open and heroin was recovered. Drivers of the vehicles were arrested and an FIR was lodged in both cases. Further investigation is underway.

The Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, has commended the FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.