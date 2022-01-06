Missing eight-year-old boy found strangled

Police on Wednesday recovered the torture-marked body of a minor boy from the jurisdiction of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. The eight-year-old boy had been reported missing a day earlier.

According to the police, the body was found near a graveyard in Khamiso Goth. They said the deceased was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as eight-year-old Abdur Rehman.

Police said the boy had been a resident of Sector 11-D in New Karachi and had gone missing on Tuesday, adding that his family had filed a missing report at the police station. The family of the deceased said the boy had been kidnapped and then strangled to death by an unidentified culprit.

Police said that the initial medical examination report also suggested that the boy had been strangled to death. Police added that the father of the deceased was a rickshaw driver, and that the victim had been the eldest among four children.

Abducted man freed

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in collaboration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee arrested four alleged kidnappers and recovered a man from their captivity on Wednesday. Police said Obaid Malik was abducted on November 17, 2021, in Shah Latif Town, and the kidnappers had demanded Rs20 million in ransom from the family.