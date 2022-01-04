Notorious criminal killed in Pano Aqil shootout

SUKKUR: A notorious criminal was killed in a shootout with police while his accomplices managed to escape near National Highway Pano Aqil.
SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo told reporters on Monday that police raided the hideout of criminals after receiving information about their presence near the National Highway Pano Aqil. Soon, the police reached the spot, the gang resorted firing at police. In a retaliatory firing, one of the criminals was killed while others managed to flee. The dead criminal was identified as Balag Sheer alias Balag Jatoi, resident of Bhagiriji, who was wanted in multiple cases of robbery and murder. The SSP said that a TT pistol and bullets were recovered from the spot.
