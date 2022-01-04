Bullets fired at Reham Khan’s car

ISLAMABAD: Two bike riding masked gunmen opened fire on the Prado jeep of Reham Khan, the former anchorperson and ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the IJP Road late on Sunday night when her personal secretary was heading towards Islamabad.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified assailants and started a search under sections 506 II, 341 and 511 PPC. Bilal Azmat, personal secretary of Reham Khan, lodged a written complaint with the Shams Colony Police Station, saying that he was driving the Prado jeep bearing registration no ADT-680 near the Social Security Hospital on the IJP Road when two bike riding gunmen tried to intercept him at 12:35am late on Sunday night but he accelerated the vehicle. However, the gunmen fired at the vehicle and sped away.

Earlier, in a tweet on January 3 at 1:59am, Reham Khan said that she was on her way back home from her nephew’s wedding when her car was fired upon and two men on a motorcycle tried to stop the vehicle at gunpoint, a news agency reported, adding “I had just changed vehicles. My personal secretary and driver were in the targeted vehicle.” Reham Khan held the government responsible for the incident. Reham in multiple updates on her Twitter handle complained that she and her staff had to wait for hours to get the FIR registered.