Hashish seized in action

PESHAWAR: The local police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs and arrested one person from the limits of Sarband.The superintendent of police of Saddar Waqar Ahmad said acting over a tip-off the police stopped a vehicle at Sarband village and recovered 94 KG of hashish from it.
The cops arrested one Mohammad Karim of Khyber and started an investigation. Meanwhile, the police arrested 13 drug traffickers including a woman in raids in different parts of the city.The cops also recovered one KG of ice drug, four KG of heroin and 7.5 KG of hashish in these actions. A man, Rizwan, was arrested from the Board Bazaar when he was impersonating a policeman and allegedly extorting people.
