‘Studying art and literature helps people become better humans’

Studying art, literature and poetry is equally important as studying science and technology, and studies have proven that integrating the arts with technology, business and other fields of knowledge enhances creativity and results in creating better human beings.

Renowned poet and academic Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui said this on Monday while speaking at the launch of a thematic calendar at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

“Studying art, literature and poetry along with science and technology can help professionals from different walks of life, especially healthcare professionals, in developing the skills required to cultivate a healing environment, and support the physical, mental, and emotional recovery of patients. It also provides them the required imagination to initiate research on problems facing mankind and come up with innovative solutions,” Dr Siddiqui said.

The 23rd thematic calendar on the theme of human being in Urdu poetry has been prepared by the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum led by Quaid-e-Azam Academy Director Khawaja Razi Haider. It was formally launched during a ceremony at the KPC on Monday evening.

Dr Siddiqui said people were living a mechanical life these days but in order to learn about themselves, they needed to study about themselves. Praising the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum for continuously launching thematic calendars on variety of themes, including art, culture, literature, poetry, religion as well as Muslim scientists, he said the literary forum was doing a wonderful job to promote art and literature in society.

Haider explained that the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum had been launching thematic calendars for last 22 years and its 23rd calendar was based on the concept of human being in the eyes of great Urdu poets like Mir, Ghalib, Iqbal and others, who highlighted different aspects regarding superiority of human beings over all other forms of life on Earth.

Pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo’s chief executive officer Syed Jamshed Ahmed said they believed in the physical and intellectual well-being of the people in society and as part of the social responsibility, they were preparing thematic calendars, publishing books, holding literary activities and promoting research in healthcare.

“It is the 23rd calendar in 22 years and we do months of research every year, involve professionals like Khawaja Razi Haider, seek advice from poets and academics like Prof Qasim Raza Siddiqui and consult artists, poets, historians to make these calendars a piece of art and literature,” he added.

Psychiatrist Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi was of the view that it was a unique idea to use the annual calendar for the spread of knowledge and promotion of poetry. Cardiologist Prof Dr Muhammad Ishaque said Karachi was known to be a city of poets and literary activities in the 60s and 70s. He added that the calendars by the forum should be distributed among students at educational institutions to promote art and culture.