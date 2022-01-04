ReMIT offers training programme

KARACHI: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade (ReMIT) conducted a training program through a series of seminars and workshops to identify obstacles to cross-border trade and advocate for their removal, a statement said on Monday.
The initiative aimed at equipping businesses in the country with a ‘comprehensive knowledge’ of the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA). The training was implemented by the International Trade Centre, Geneva (ITC) and funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)/UK Aid.
The latest seminar was conducted in Islamabad on 28-29 December 2021 at Hotel One in Sukkur, which focused on promoting adherence to the principles of trade facilitation. According to ReMIT, the TFA, which champions the simplification, modernization, and harmonization of export, import, and transit procedures and formalities, has thus become a key issue for the global trade system, and for countries like Pakistan, to create new opportunities for businesses that are operating in regional and international markets.
