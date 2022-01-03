Jahangir Tareen meets Sattar

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s disgruntled leader Dr Farooq Sattar
and discussed the political situation of the country besides issues of governance. The two leaders discussed the overall situation in the country, particularly in Karachi, and important political issues and agreed to work together on a national agenda for the solution of problems. They have also agreed to continue the consultative process.
