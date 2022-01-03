Richard Leakey passes away

Nairobi: World-renowned Kenyan conservationist and politician Richard Leakey, who unearthed evidence that helped to prove humankind evolved in Africa, died on Sunday at the age of 77, the country’s president said.

"I have this afternoon... received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya’s former Head of Public Service," said Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in a statement Sunday evening.