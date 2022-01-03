Ex-Mauritanian detained president has ‘successful’ heart operation

Nouakchott: Mauritania’s former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, imprisoned since mid-2021 over suspicions of corruption, has had a "successful" cardiac operation, the national hospital said.

The 65-year-old had been transferred from a jail in the capital Nouakchott to intensive care on Wednesday after falling ill and suffering nose bleeds, his lawyer Mohameden Ould Icheddou said.