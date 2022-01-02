Health Card counter at LGH

LAHORE : National Health Card Counter at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become functional. This step will play a vital role in shaping society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance will bring significant changes in the health sector.These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while talking at a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the free provision of health facilities to the patients. MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Rashid Arshad, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present. Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti said that the staff has been deputed for the information about health card at the respective counters.
Partly cloudy forecast: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was reported in the City here on Saturday...
LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Punjab Food Department to launch a special...
LAHORE : Counter Terrorism Department Punjab conducted extensive IBOs across the Punjab and arrested nine suspects...
LAHORE: Government College University Lahore organised a ceremony in connection with the institute’s 159th...
LAHORE: Police could not arrest the assailants who shot at and injured PMLN MPA Bilal Yaseen.The incident of firing on...
LAHORE : Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesperson of Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has felicitated the...
Comments