Health Card counter at LGH

LAHORE : National Health Card Counter at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has become functional. This step will play a vital role in shaping society of Pakistan like developed countries and health insurance will bring significant changes in the health sector.These views were expressed by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar while talking at a cake-cutting ceremony in celebration of the free provision of health facilities to the patients. MS Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti, Dr Riaz Hafeez, Dr Rashid Arshad, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were also present. Dr Amir Ghafoor Mufti said that the staff has been deputed for the information about health card at the respective counters.