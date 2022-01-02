Housing societies barred from using govt deptt names

Islamabad : The government has barred all the cooperative housing societies registered with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration from using name of any ministry, government department or organisation.

In a memorandum issued by the ICT administration, the management of all such housing societies have been directed to change name of their societies, propose new name and convey the same to the concerned authority (ICT administration) within a period of three weeks.

The official sources said the decision was taken in view of the fact that some housing societies use name of ministries and government departments which gives an impression that the scheme are being managed by the Government.

The decision will apply on housing societies whose names have any similarity with or include the name of any ministry, government department, autonomous body, statutory body or any organisation, body or entity established through 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

An official however, said the decision would apply on housing societies registered with the ICT administration. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad acts as Registrar Cooperatives Societies. He said it would not apply on housing schemes like Bahria Town which is registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The decision has been taken in exercise of powers vested with Chief Commissioner Islamabad in pursuance of Article 2 of the Islamabad Capital Territory (Administration) Order, 1980 (Presidential Ordinance 18 of 1980) read with Justice Division's notification dated December 31, 1980.

It may be pointed out here that there some cooperatives housing societies which have been using names of Cabinet Division, Senate, National Assembly and other organisations.