Burden of poverty

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problems faced by ordinary people due to inflation. The prices of all edibles – vegetable, fruits, pulses, rice, wheat, and cooking oil etc – have soared beyond the reach of people. What are the poor supposed to do? One feels that the shortage of these commodities has been created deliberately by hoarders and profiteers. If so, they must be stopped. Consumers are left at their mercy and are exploited to no end. It is high time that the government digitalised the public distribution system to keep a check on hoarders. Taxes on basic necessities too should be reduced. The country’s decision-makers should always keep the poor in mind when making policies.

Hafiz Bilal Naseem Shah

Islamabad