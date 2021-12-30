Amazon technology park launched

ISLAMABAD: A technology park was launched in the premises of Amazon Outlet Mall to facilitate IT industry in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

IMARAT Group of Companies launched the ‘Amazon Software Technology Park’ in an inauguration event attended by government officials and the group’s office-bearers.

Talking on the occasion, the chief guest, IT and telecom minister Mr. Syed Amin-ul-Haque said the park would “unlock future avenues of substantial activities, along with adding great value to the knowledge pool”.

Celebrating the milestone, chairman IMARAT group Mr. Shafiq Akbar, discussed the group’s vision of adapting to modern technologies saying “Amazon Outlet Mall is now a state-of-the-art technology park, offering an excellent & modern environment to work in.”

The initiative provides opportunities that would enrich the national knowledge economy and ensure growth of the IT industry, he added.

Also present at the event, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) managing director Osman Nasir was of the opinion that the country’s IT industry had achieved expansion and exports growth with Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore becoming the country’s major tech hubs.“The next IT growth phase focuses on secondary and tertiary cities while supporting the growth of start-ups and freelancers within this sector,” he said.

The park, established on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors of the mall located on GT road in Islamabad, is aimed to bring in professionals from the industry to work towards boosting the country’s tech industry and sector.