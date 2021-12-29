Salman Khan survives snake bite

NEW DELHI: Bollywood "bad boy" Salman Khan has revealed how he starred in his own real-life action drama when he was bitten by a snake and spent six hours in hospital.
Khan -- who enjoys a cult-like status in star-obsessed India -- said the serpent bit him twice when he tried to remove it from his countryside home near Mumbai ahead of his 56th birthday on Monday. Using a stick, Khan said he "picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing upwards," he told reporters.
After he was bitten, local villagers "screamed ‘hospital, hospital, hospital’, saying that I should be taken to a hospital quickly. There was so much commotion, the snake was a bit venomous, and it bit me again."
