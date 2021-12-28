Fog disrupts trains schedule

LAHORE: Due to heavy fog, passenger trains arriving from Karachi and Quetta got delayed Monday. According to details, the 13up Awam Express between Karachi and Peshawar was delayed by 4 hours and 40 minutes. The 47up Rehman Baba Express via Peshawar to Faisalabad delayed by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The 15up Karachi Express between Lahore delayed by 3 hours and 50 minutes. The 9up Allama Iqbal Express between Sialkot was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes. Karachi-Lahore via Faisalabad 43up Shah Hussain Express delayed by 3 hours. The 45up Pakistan Express between Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi delayed by 3 hours.

The 33up Pak-Business Express running between Karachi and Lahore delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. Karachi-Rawalpindi 7up delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes.

The 39 Jaffar Express delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes. The 41up Karakoram Express via Karachi-Faisalabad has been delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes. The 5up Green Line Express between Lahore and Karachi delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes.

The 17up Millat Express via Malikwal via Faisalabad is delayed by 1 hour and 40 minutes. The 35up Sir Syed Express via Rawalpindi to Faisalabad is delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Khyber Mail Express between Karachi and Peshawar has been delayed by one hour while Karachi-Lahore Farid Express delayed by one hour.