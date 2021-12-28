Maxwell sex crimes trial resumes

New York: The US jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes trial resumed deliberations on Monday after a Christmas break that saw the British socialite spend her 60th birthday behind bars.

Maxwell could spend the rest of her life in jail if convicted of her alleged role in recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually abused by the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 12-person jury began considering Maxwell’s fate on December 20 after a three-week trial and were granted a holiday break from Thursday.