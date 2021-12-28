Govt shuffling ROs despite ban: PMLN

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Monday said the government was issuing posting and transfer orders of the returning officers despite the ban imposed by the provincial election commission.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission has banned postings and transfers of employees who are supposed to perform duties in the local government elections in the province but the government continues to reshuffle them,” he was speaking to media persons here.

He said that Faheem Akhtar, Deputy Director Fisheries Department, was notified as returning officer but he was transferred from Mansehra to Haripur. “The Provincial Election Commission’s notification No F-7 dated November 23, 2021 has clearly mentioned that postings and transfers of the returning officers, district returning officers and assistant returning officers would not be made without approval,” Yusuf said.

He said his party would never allow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government (PTI) to rig the second phase of the LG elections in the province. “The notification issued by the provincial election commission clearly bars postings and transfers of the staff trained for the LG elections but despite this such activities have taken place,” Yusuf said.

He said his party would install its governments in almost all tehsils in eight districts of Hazara division after scoring a victory. “The people are fed up with the PTI government as it failed to control inflation and unemployment,” he added.