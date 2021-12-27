57 vehicles recovered by ACLC Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell has recovered 57 vehicles during actions against gangs in the provincial capital during the last one year.
An official said that action was taken against many of the car lifter gangs during the current year. He added that 57 vehicles were recovered from the gangs which were handed over to the owners.
