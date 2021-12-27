48 KP cops martyred in attacks in 2021

PESHAWAR: As many as 48 policemen were martyred and 44 others sustained injuries in different attacks and encounters across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current year.

Out of those martyred, 17 were targeted in Peshawar and other parts of the province during the last quarter of the year. They came under attack while guarding the polio vaccination teams as well performing routine duty.

An official said that nine policemen sacrificed their lives and two others sustained injuries while protecting the polio teams in recent weeks.

Two cops each were martyred in Peshawar, Mardan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan while one embraced martyrdom in Kohat.

At least six other policemen, including three assistant sub-inspectors, were martyred in attacks in Peshawar in the last few weeks after an increase in attacks on the cops. Most of them were attacked while going home or coming to the office.

All the cops in the provincial capital have been directed to remain alert while coming to office or going home. They were also directed not to wear uniforms on their way to office to avoid attacks.

As per the official data of the Central Police Office, the force has sacrificed 1,790 policemen while 3,381 others sustained injuries in different kinds of attacks and encounters in KP in the last almost five decades.

Those who were martyred during the last 15 years included two additional inspectors general of police, two deputy inspectors general of police, six superintendents of police, one SSP and 17 acting SPs or DSPs.

The highest number of martyrs is of constables, the junior-most rank of the force that participate in every raid, search operation, operation, on roads and at checking points. A number of women were also among the martyrs.

For the KP Police, the years from 2007 till 2014 were the worst when hundreds of senior and junior cops were attacked in the province, particularly in Peshawar.

The worst year was 2009 when 209 policemen, including one SP, 3 DSPs and 4 inspectors were martyred in different terrorist

attacks in the province. This does not include the number of martyrs in the former tribal areas now merged into KP.