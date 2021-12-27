JUI-F convenes meeting

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has convened a meeting of the provincial working committee comprising party’s members of national and provincial assembly, newly elected local government representatives and district presidents on January 1.

The meeting would also be attended by the central chief of the party Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Before the working committee meeting, the provincial executive body of the party would meet on December 31.

The meetings would discuss matters pertaining to the next round of local government elections, irregularities committed by the ruling party in the election, amendments in rules of business, delay in declaration of results and others.