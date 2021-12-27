Strict security on 2nd day of Christmas

LAHORE: Foolproof security arrangements were made for Christian places of worship across the province on the second day of Christmas.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had directed all RPOs and DPOs of the province to come up with a special plan for security of Sunday prayer rites in the churches while at the same time all field officers personally monitored security of recreational spots and parks.

As per IG’s instructions, patrolling forces intensified their patrols in view of overcrowded public places and lady personnel also performed security duties in recreational places and parks. IG Punjab has directed the supervisory officers to ensure protection of life and property of citizens with the same diligence and dedication in future also. Punjab Police spokesman said that an additional contingent of traffic wardens was deployed on Sunday to maintain smooth traffic flow outside the churches and recreational areas while legal actions were also taken against aerial firing, kite flying, one wheeling and hooliganism.

arrest of killers: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Sunday has taken notice of killing of two brothers in a minor altercation at Gujranwala and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala.

The IGP directed CPO Gujranwala to arrest accused immediately and take strict legal action. He directed that close contact be maintained with the affected family and provision of justice to them be ensured on priority basis. In this regard, City Police Officer Gujranwala Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid has formed a special police team under the supervision of SP Civil Lines to arrest the accused.