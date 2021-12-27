Seven wounded in firing incidents

Seven people were wounded in various incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday.

Two 13-year-old boys, Sudesh, son of Ghulam Muhammad, and Subhan, son of Jamil, were wounded in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor within the limits of the Saeedabad police station.

Police said the boys were wounded due to aerial firing at a wedding ceremony in the area. The victims were taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.

Separately, a man identified as Kaleem, 35, son of Ghulam, was wounded in a firing incident in the Macchar Colony area within the limits of the Docks police station.

Police said unidentified persons had shot the man and some personal enmity could be the cause of the attack. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In another firing incident, 18-year-old Ahsan, son of Anwar, was shot and injured by robbers over offering resistance during a mugging bid on the Native-Jetty Bridge within the limits of the Docks police station. The youth was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Wasim, 40, son of Huzoor Buksh, was wounded in a firing incident in Allah Wala Town in Korangi Industrial Area. He was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Two people were wounded in a firing incident near Ghani Chowrangi in the SITE area. Police and rescuers transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital where they were identified as 45-year-old Liaquat, son of Abdur Rasheed, and Yasin, 35, son of Yahya. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.