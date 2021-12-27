Scouting encourages physical, social, intellectual development of youths: CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that scouting encourages physical, intellectual, social, and spiritual development of young people so that they take a constructive and effective place in society as responsible citizens.

“As a student, I served as a scout and had the art and knowhow of installing a tent properly, and stayed in scouting camps in 1976 for a couple of days, therefore I feel honoured to be with you [scouts] today,” he said while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 8th Sindh Scouts Camporee organised at the Training Center, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, on Sunday.

The programme was also attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh Chief Patron Scouts Siddique Memon and others.

Shah said he was a scout from grade 8 and had participated in all the training and camporees, and he still remembered all the coded messages of the scouting service and its activities.

“You [scouts] are going to hold a mega event in your headquarters in March 2022 and I’ll not only attend that event but would spend a night with you in the camp,” he announced.

Appreciating the services of the scouts, the CM said that they had performed dedicated and commendable duties during the Muharram Majalis and Covid situation. “This is the manifestation of your belief in humanity,” he said and added that when the scouts served humanity without discrimination, they felt the real satisfaction in their hearts and souls.

Shah also showed his photographs of 1976 to the participants of the Camporee in which he was clad in a scout uniform. He appreciated the chief secretary and Memon for their dedication in imparting proper training to both the boys and girls scouts.

The chief secretary and Memon also spoke on the occasion. The scouts demonstrated their skills, including presentation of songs and tableaus, at the programme. The CM also planted a tree to mark the 8th Scouts Camporee.