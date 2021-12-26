Christians in India being forced to convert to Hinduism: NYT

NEW YORK: Terrifying revelations of atrocities against the Christian community in India have been brought to light by the American newspaper, New York Times.

Hindu extremists are damaging the places of worship of the Christian community.

The reason for the growing persecution of Christians is Hindu extremist thinking. “Minorities consider themselves insecure,” the report said and added the Hindu extremists were forcing Christians in India to convert to Hinduism.

“They want to remove us from society,” a Christian farmer said of Hindu extremists. Rising attacks on Christians are part of a broader shift in India, in which minorities feel less safe.

The NY Times revelations further said, “Anti-Christian vigilantes are sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshipers.

In many cases, the police and members of India’s governing party are helping them, government documents and dozens of interviews revealed. In church after church, the very act of worship has become dangerous despite constitutional protections for freedom of religion.”

Fearing death, Christians began to identify themselves as Hindus.

Hindu extremist lawyers have repeatedly lodged complaints to shut down a Christian-run charity, with Hindu extremist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi massacring Muslims also silent on the genocide of Christians.

The newspaper further added that the international community has serious concerns over the silence of the Indian Prime Minister over atrocities against the minorities. The Hindu extremist Modi wants to make India a nationalist country.