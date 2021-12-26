Armed forces pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam

RAWALPINDI: The armed forces paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birth anniversary.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general in a tweet on Saturday on his official Twitter handle said, “Quaid’s vision of a peaceful & progressive Pakistan following principles of unity, faith & discipline is imperative for our success as a nation”.
