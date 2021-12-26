Appointment of DG HOTA annulled

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Friday declared the appointment of Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) DG Prof Asad Aslam a serious violation of merit.
The court declared the appointment of Prof Asad Aslam annulled and ordered further action and summoned Health Department and Selection Committee to the High Court on Monday. As per details, on November 30, 2021, candidates for the post of Punjab HOTA DG were called for interview.
The Health Department prepared a summary in which Prof Mahmood Ayyaz was declared number 1 candidate as per merit and later his name was suggested for the DG of Punjab HOTA. However, after this the merit list was changed and merit was changed and Prof Asad Aslam was posted as DG HOTA.
