Rising Left

Recently, 35-year-old Gabriel Boric has won the presidential election in Chile. He won the election by securing over 55 percent of the votes. His victory is in many ways a revival of the left in Chile. Not long before this a leftist leader, Xiomara Castro, won the presidential elections in Honduras. Similarly, in July, Pedro Castillo, a primary school teacher, became the president of Peru. Cuba and Venezuela too have seen leftist parties coming to power.

One cannot help but wonder how ordinary people in Latin America are superseding and challenging the ruling elite and the established political apparatuses. The only conceivable answer is that they have realised the power of their votes. And with it, they resist oppression. These episodes teach us that we must not only resist oppression in Pakistan, but also challenge the corrupt ruling elite and bureaucracies. Pakistan’s leftist leaders should not only fight and protest in streets but also fight in the country’s elections. This is the only way to change the world.

Anwar M Iqbal

Kech