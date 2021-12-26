Pakistan’s first national pavilion on Chinese e-commerce platform launched

BEIJING: Pakistan’s National Pavilion on JD.com, China's e-commerce platform was launched aimed at providing a

platform to Pakistani and Chinese traders to promote Pakistan's high-quality products through China's huge online market.

Moin ul Haque, Pakistan ambassador to China, inaugurated the country's first online national pavilion in China at a ceremony held at the embassy. Ambassador Haque termed the launching of the pavilion on China's largest e-commerce platform a historic occasion.

He said pavilion will serve as a starting point in further exploring excellent opportunities offered by the Chinese digital economy and it would also complement the efforts of Pakistan's offline pavilions which have already been in active operation in various cities of China including Chengdu, Kunming, Urumqi Yiwu and Zhengzhou.

"Moreover, this pavilion would also provide a window for promoting Pakistan's culture, cuisine, tourism and people-to-people exchanges."

He also mentioned that the platform would promote Pakistani products to the Chinese markets, adding, "our traders and exporters can open their shops and introduce their products through this platform and Chinese importers can also sell their products."

Ambassador Haque remarked that China is already the world's largest e commerce market and for Pakistani traders it is a very important time to benefit from this opportunity.

"We are not only training our traders, raising awareness about this green e-commerce business in China but also doing their capacity building," he added.

Ambassador said Pakistani food products, garments, leather products, sports goods and even furniture could be promoted through this online platform.

He said the Prestige International is developing a bilingual app in both English and Chinese to bridge the language barrier and the Pakistan traders could use this app to connect to this platform.

A senior official of Prestige International hoped to successfully import high quality Pakistani products into Chinese market with the cooperation of Pakistani exporters and traders to showcase on the selling platforms.

"Our professional team will help Pakistani traders to export their products into Chinese markets and to connect them to the online platform," he added.

He said his company is in the process of contacting several companies in Pakistan and hoped to get more and more contact information on the Pakistani enterprises.

"In the beginning, Pakistani food products would be put on sale on this online platform but gradually all kinds of high quality products would be available."

JD.com is one of the most popular and influential e-Commerce platforms in China with almost 700 million active customers.