Pashto poetry collection launched

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Study Centre Director Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam published his first Pashto poetry book titled ‘ Da Meeny La Hewaada’ (from world of love), which was launched at an event held here on Friday. The book launch ceremony was arranged under the auspices of the Pohantoon Adabi Stori (PAS), a university-based literary body at Khyber union Hall of Islamia College University. Literati, students, teachers and fans attended the function, said a press release.

Prof Abaseen Yousafzai chaired the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Abaseen Yousafzai and others termed the book a must read as it has treasured the poetical landscape of natural beauty around the poet. “The poet has crafted beautiful images in his book that span over 171 pages,” Prof Abaseen Yousafzai remarked, adding he had also shown his love for his land and people.

Author of nine books and about 75 research papers, Prof Fakhrul Islam brought out his maiden poetry collection with an objective that young students would get inspiration from it for using their own strength of creativity for a social cause. “Pashto literature flourished in the region despite endless war,” said Prof Fakhrul Islam while speaking at the event. He said that young students should revive and promote reading habits to face modern day challenges in the rapidly changing geo-political situation.

“Extensive reading helps widen the vision and scope of understanding,” he went on to add.

Afsar Afghan, a young poet, said that such poetry really motivated and enlightened the young readers.