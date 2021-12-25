Germany wants to turn EU into ‘Fourth Reich’

WARSAW: The head of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday that Germany was trying to turn the European Union into a federal "German Fourth Reich".

Speaking to the far-right Polish daily GPC, the head of the Law and Justice (PiS) party said some countries "are not enthusiastic at the prospect of a German Fourth Reich being built on the basis of the EU".

"If we Poles agreed with this kind of modern-day submission we would be degraded in different ways," said Kaczynski, who is also a deputy prime minister. He added that the EU’s Court of Justice was being used as an "instrument" for federalist ideas.