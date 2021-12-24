Amazon training session held

KARACHI: A training session was held on Amazon readiness and selling to promote e-commerce in the country.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with USAID - Small & Medium Enterprises Activity (SMEA) organized the session to educate local exporters with e-commerce benefits offered by Amazon.

Speaking on the occasion, president KCCI Muhammad Idrees appreciated the ministry of Commerce for inclusion of Pakistan in the Amazon sellers’ list.

“It is undoubtedly a great milestone which would surely promote e-commerce all over Pakistan,” he said.

He also appreciated the USAID - small and medium enterprises activity (SMEA) for conducting the training session on Amazon for KCCI members.

He was of the view that in order to make the most of Amazon opportunities, hardwork was required in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, and customer relationship management, etc.