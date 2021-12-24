Amazon training session held

KARACHI: A training session was held on Amazon readiness and selling to promote e-commerce in the country.
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with USAID - Small & Medium Enterprises Activity (SMEA) organized the session to educate local exporters with e-commerce benefits offered by Amazon.
Speaking on the occasion, president KCCI Muhammad Idrees appreciated the ministry of Commerce for inclusion of Pakistan in the Amazon sellers’ list.
“It is undoubtedly a great milestone which would surely promote e-commerce all over Pakistan,” he said.
He also appreciated the USAID - small and medium enterprises activity (SMEA) for conducting the training session on Amazon for KCCI members.
He was of the view that in order to make the most of Amazon opportunities, hardwork was required in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, and customer relationship management, etc.
FPCCI says Pakistan is losing its momentum of productivity, export orders and employment generation due to gas shortage
LAHORE: Allied Bank Limited and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund have signed a memorandum of understanding with...
LAHORE: Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht, Punjab’s finance minister, on Thursday assured All Pakistan Textile Mills...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2021 being a public holiday announced by the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $395 million or 1.6 percent in the week ended December 17, the...
Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda: A huge male silverback gorilla nibbles on a tasty bamboo shoot before farting loudly,...
Comments