Cop injured by fleeing burglars dies at hospital

A police constable who got critically injured while he was trying to catch fleeing burglars in Malir succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Thursday.

The funeral prayers of Muhammad Farhan were offered at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters, and a guard of honor was presented by a special contingent of the SSU commandos.

A large number of senior police officials, including Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, attended the funeral. Farhan, who had joined the Sindh police in 2017, was posted at Madadgar-15.

During the encounter on Wednesday, one of the robbers was shot dead by a citizen and Farhan suffered injuries while he was trying to catch the other fleeing burglars. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. No arrest has been made in the case by the police.