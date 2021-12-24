COAS lauds troops combat alacrity along LoC

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday and was briefed on-ground situation and operational preparedness of the formation.

General Bajwa interacted with the troops deployed in Kot Kotera Sector and ppreciated their combat readiness and high state of morale. Continuous vigil and readiness to counter all threats and contingencies is vital for ensuring security along the LoC, the COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival at LoC, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. Calm prevailed on the Line of Control (LoC) since Pakistan and India agreed on strict observance of agreements and understandings of ceasefire on LoC and all other sectors since February 24 this year.