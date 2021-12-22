Corrupt to be held accountable: Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said those responsible for corruption in energy sector and involved in sugar and wheat scams would be held accountable for their misdeeds.

Talking to the media here, Abbasi said his party would become complainant against corruption in energy sector and malpractices in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and against dacoits who are occupying the offices of federal ministers. He said a billions of rupees loss was caused to the national exchequer due to inefficiency and corruption in the energy sector. He regretted that the chairman of the

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is silent to all wrongdoings of the government. Coming down hard on the NAB chairman, Abbasi said Javed Iqbal is serving on daily wages and is stuck to his seat for the last three months after the end of his tenure. "Had he any shame, he should have quit voluntarily," he said.

The former prime minister observed that the government wants the NAB chairman to continue on daily wages so that he could continue to serve it. Abbasi asked the NAB chairman and the government how many PMLN leaders have been convicted and how much money was recovered from them in the last over three years. "The NAB chairman will be held accountable for maligning politicians and registering fake cases against them," he said.