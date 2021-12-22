Govt extends prize bonds encashment deadline

A representative image of prize bonds.

KARACHI: The government has given investors an extra three months to encash, replace, and convert their prize bonds, extending the deadline to March 31, 2022, a circular said on Tuesday.

The previous date for the encashment was December 31, 2021.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued the circular stating that the Finance Division had extended the last date for encashment / replacement / conversion of Rs40,000/-, Rs25,000/-, Rs15,000/, and Rs7,500/- denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) up to March 31, 2022.



SBP has directed all branches to accept concerned requests of cited denominations from the general public till the given date.