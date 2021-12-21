 
close
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

More provinces demanded for good governance, prosperity, development

December 21, 2021

MANSEHRA: Participants of a seminar here on Monday demanded the government to create more provinces for good governance and prosperity and development of the country. “We have no objection to the creation of more divisions, districts and tehsils in the province but warn the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government not to divide the people along ethnic lines,” Mufti Kifaytullah told the seminar.

Comments