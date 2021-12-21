Four hurt in Pindi gas blast

Rawalpindi: At least four people were injured in a blast due to gas leakage in house located in Chaman abad Misryal road Rawalpindi on Monday.
The injured were identified as Anum 32 year old, Dua 8 year old, Momin 13 year old and Iman 10 year old and were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH). After hectic efforts fire was controlled.
No casualty was reported in the incident, an official of Rescue 1122 added. Low gas pressure and suspension of gas supply in various areas of Rawalpindi have forced people to turn to alternate fuel sources to cook meals and keep themselves warm in the chilly weather. Many incidents related to gas leakage explosions or cylinder blasts have been reported in the city in a short span of time.
Dozens of Afghan who worked with Turkish forces under the NATO mission in Afghanistan held a demonstration in front of...
LAHORE: US Consul General William Makaneole called on Minister Local Government & Community Development Department...
KABUL: Turkish and Qatari officials will meet in Doha on Monday night and later travel together to Kabul to discuss a...
I don’t see Imran Khan’s remarks as insulting, says Afghan foreign minister
PMD forecast that cold yet dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad today
MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the OIC foreign ministers’...
Comments