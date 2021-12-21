LWMC operations continue

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) continued its zero waste operations to clean the City here on Monday.

To achieve this goal, the operation wing of LWMC was active day and night throughout the City. According to a LWMC spokesman, scraping and washing of roads was in progress and being carried out on daily basis. Canal Road underpasses, residential areas as well as commercial markets were being cleaned in three shifts. On Monday, 336 tons of waste has been lifted from Gulberg Town, 1,079 tons from Allama Iqbal Town, 242 tons from Nishtar Town, 224 tons from Samanabad Town, 454 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town and 463 tons from Ravi Town, 406 tons from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, 253 tons from Shalimar Town and 299 tons from Wagah.

LWMC CEO said LWMC workers and vehicles were engaged in cleaning operations in all towns of the City. Mall Road underpass, Doctors Hospital underpass, Muslim Town underpass, Old Campus and other underpasses were specially cleared of waste and washed.

Over 840-km mechanical sweeping and washing was done in night shift, the CEO said, adding if cleaning staff was not arriving in any area the citizens can contact the LWMC Helpline 1139 or on social media.