Sindh govt has halted DHA water supply: MPA Qureshi

Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said the Sindh government has stopped the DHA water supply.
The most surprising thing is that water is being sold in the area at high prices through tankers, but it is not being supplied to houses through pipelines, he said on Monday. The PTI lawmaker said people are forced to buy basic amenities like water at high prices through tankers to quench the thirst of their families. Despite repeated requests for water, the attitude of the Karachi Water Board is beyond our comprehension, he added.
Currently, he said, there is a severe shortage of water in different areas of DHA and Cantonment Board, and children, adults and elderly people are facing hardships. He said that we, along with the residents of DHA, will soon stage a full-scale protest in front of the water board office against the water shortage.
