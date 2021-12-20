MoU inked between FBR and NUST

ISLAMABAD: Building further on its outreach and awareness drive to maximize tax compliance, the FBR is engaging with the country's youth enrolled at various universities across Pakistan. In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at the NUST head-office to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Islamabad, and Federal Board of Revenue (HQs), Islamabad. The MoU was signed by Dr. Adnan Maqsood, Director Academics, NUST, and Muhammad Asad Tahir, Chief FATE/Director (Media), FBR.

The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and awareness among the future generation through citizenship education programs. It encompasses establishment of Tax Awareness & Compliance Society (TACS) to function as a vibrant platform to ensure students participation in tax awareness and compliance activities by engaging them through awareness walks, declamation contests, focused group discussions, and dramatic performances, etc. Furthermore, the MOU also encapsulates enhancing employability skills of students through on campus trainings in tax filing areas and thereby capitalising on the demographic dividend of the country.

It was also agreed between the two organizations that customized module about taxation will be offered to students at BS(Hons) for degree programs such as Management, Accountancy, Economics, Finance, and Marketing. Training sessions and seminars will provide opportunities of hands-on learning for the students inclined to specialise in these areas of study. Through mutual cooperation, both organizations have agreed to provide experiential learning opportunities to the students for them responsible citizens. It was also mutually agreed that the FBR will offer internship opportunities to students of NUST in order to enhance their employment opportunities.

The ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Osman Hasan, Pro-Rector Academics, Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Principal SEECS, Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal S3H, Ms Fizza Khan, Faculty NBS, Khurrum Altaf, Assistant Director, Rashid Javaid Rana, Secretary Facilitation And Taxpayers Education(FATE) and Adnan Akram Bajwa, Secretary, Public Relations, FBR.