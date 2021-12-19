Sindh governor slams Sharif brothers

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has come into power with the mandate to end corruption in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor's House here on Saturday, the governor said that 17,000 suspicious transactions of “Double Sharifs” (Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif) had been caught and the money trail had also been found in this regard. He said the bank accounts belonging to the employees of the Sharif family had been used to make suspicious transactions. “We have exposed the illegal business of Sharif brothers,” he said, adding whatever the Sharif brothers had done during their regimes was perhaps unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

He said big business groups had moved outside Pakistan, along with their capital, after the unveiling of the policy of nationalisation in 1973, as since then the business circles in the country didn’t have confidence in the government’s policies.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had harmed the economies of many countries around the globe but Pakistan’s economy hadn’t come under much harm during that period. “The people who are calling Pakistan a bankrupt state now have been creating difficulties for us as they don’t want that investment come to the country,” he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif had ruined the national institutions and now he had been living in London, adding he had gone there for treatment but didn’t return. “This is a war between old and new Pakistan,” said the governor.

He alleged that Shahbaz Sharif was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 16 billion as for the purpose money had been transferred to 16 different accounts. “One Ahmed Sharif is a peon associated with the Sharif Group as his salary is only Rs 25,000 and 10 bank accounts are present in his name.

The governor said the previous regimes had done infamous contracts with the independent power producers and the present government was bound to honour these agreements despite efforts to avoid these undue financial obligations.

He said the corrupt practices committed by Sharif brothers had been unprecedented in the past 50 years’ history of the country.