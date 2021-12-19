SCCI, CGPA sign MoU

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a non-governmental organisation on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to take up issues of the business community with the relevant government institutions in an effective manner.

The agreement was signed by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) during a ceremony held at the chamber house here. According to the agreement, the SCCI and CGPA would jointly hold focus group discussion (FGDs), in which members of the business community would be discussed.

Similarly, as per the agreement, Public Private Dialogues (PPDs) would be conducted after holding sessions of the focus group discussion through which government officials and members of the business community would hold direct meetings to apprise them about issues for their timely resolution of issues through relevant rules/procedures.