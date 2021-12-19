61 graduates awarded degrees at SSAHS convocation

LAHORE : The 1st convocation of Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences (SSAHS) was held in the premises of the college on Saturday.

A total of 61 successful graduates were conferred with degrees by the Vice-Chancellor UHS; Prof Dr Javed Akram.

The chief guest Shahid Hussain, Chairman Businessmen Hospital Trust, awarded gold medals to the best graduates of each discipline - Hamza Khan, Maheen Khan, Shahzaib Inam, Muddassar Ali, Asamiya Sohail and Maheen Butt for their achievement.

Shahid Hussain stated that Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences has grown over the years and has maintained its enviable position in all the three facets - medical education, provision of medical care to patients and research. It has produced competent doctors, allied health professionals and nursing staff to serve the country and beyond.

The Principal Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences, Dr Riffat Javed presented the school report and congratulated the graduates.

Member Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain (Chairman BOT), Ibrar A. Mumtaz, Chief Operating Officer Shalamar Hospital Dr Ayesha Nauman, Principal SMDC Prof Zahid Bashir, Principal SNC Nasim Rafiq, Faculty, Physiotherapists, Medical technologists, Optometrists and parents of the students also attended the convocation.