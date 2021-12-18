Javed Iqbal all praise for NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Javed Iqbal said Friday those who had looted country’s wealth would be brought to justice.He was addressing a meeting held to review the progress on mega corruption cases. He said the NAB officials were performing their duties in accordance with the law.

Corruption is the major hurdle to progress and it leads to injustice, he said, adding the NAB has formulated a comprehensive anti-corruption strategy under the policy of Accountability for All. The measures, he said, have been appreciated by reputable national and international bodies.

The NAB chief said that according to Gilani & Gallup survey, 59 percent of people trust the bureau. During the last four years, he said the NAB had recovered Rs539billion from corrupt elements.“Other institutions have failed to match NAB performance,” he said.

Besides the overall recovery of Rs821 billion, he said the NAB had filed 1,278 corruption references in various learned accountability courts. He said that the NAB was a role model for SAARC countries and heading SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. The NAB is a focal organisation of the country under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), he said. He said Pakistan was the only country to whom China had signed a memorandum of understanding for eradication of corruption.