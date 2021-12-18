Imran’s corruption, incompetence created gas crisis: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that children are forced to go to school hungry but the government does not realize that the gas crisis has been created by the corruption and incompetence of the PTI government.

Expressing concern over the severe gas crisis in the country, PMLN president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said that the government’s promise to supply gas to homes in the morning, afternoon and evening in winter also turned out to be false. The government promised to provide gas to domestic consumers at least three times but it did not happen. As a result of the government’s criminal malpractice, people have been deprived of cooking, children are forced to go to school hungry but the government does not realize.

Shehbaz Sharif said that due to the incompetence and corruption of Imran Niazi, gas is missing from all over Pakistan today. Locally, the export industry is also out of gas. If the industries do not get gas, then unemployment will increase. Where will the taxes be collected from? Where will the export dollars come from? If not incompetence and corruption then what else.

The opposition leader said that the former members of the government team had admitted that the Imran Niazi government had bankrupted the economy, adding that the gas crisis was caused by corruption and incompetence of the PTI government. There was scope in the system, only timely arrangements were required which did not happen.