Ramiz praises ‘impressive chase’

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja was full of praise for the national team for their “impressive” chase in the third T20 International against West Indies.

Pakistan whitewashed West Indies in the three-match T20 series in Karachi.

The Men in Green chased a 208-run target set by the West Indies.

In the third and final match of the T20 series at the National Stadium Karachi, the West Indies scored 207 runs — the biggest T20 score made at the stadium and the second-highest total scored by any team against Pakistan in the shortest format.

“Very impressive record chase tonight (Thursday),” tweeted Ramiz.

The former skipper added that self-belief and calmness were the core elements of the Men in Green’s performance against the West Indies. “Self-belief & calmness was at the heart of that feat,” he added. “Great year for Rizwan and he doesn’t have a bad partner in Babar too,” said Ramiz.

Pakistan star opener and wicket-keeper batter Muhammad Rizwan was lethal with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 87 runs off just 45 balls.

Rizwan scored more than 2,000 runs in T20 cricket in 2021.

Meanwhile, skipper Babar Azam was back to his best as he scored his first half-century after the T20 World Cup 2021.

Ramiz also expressed his disappointment after the ODI series against the West Indies got delayed to June 2022 due to Covid-19 cases among the West Indies squad.