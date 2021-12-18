Falling behind

Pakistan’s poor economic state is unfortunate to behold. Numerous countries that gained their independence after Pakistan did are prospering within the shortest possible time. The progress of Singapore, Malaysia and Bangladesh is unbelievable. Singapore’s rapid economic growth and consequent public prosperity are attributed to the robust policies of its visionary leader, Lee Kuan Yew, between 1959 and 1990. Likewise, Mahathir Bin Muhammad developed Malyasia rapidly during his 24 years rule from 1981 to 2003. Even Bangladesh that got independence from us is far ahead in terms of economic uplift as compared to Pakistan.

Islamabad seems to have failed to diagnose the factors responsible for its economic fragility. Different governments tried – but to no avail. Military dictators could not bring any lasting improvements in the social, political and economic system of the country. The democratic governments formed in the past have also failed time and again. The country has, undoubtedly, experienced a number of difficulties in the past and is facing even more challenges today. However, the government would do well to devise policies based on public interests and economic stability and set up inclusive powerful institutions that do not exploit people.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat