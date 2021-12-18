Karachi University announces entry test results

University of Karachi. File photo

The University of Karachi on Friday issued the results of tests for admissions to Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Education (Honours), Doctor of Pharmacy, and Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Directorate of Admissions Incharge KU Dr Saima Akhter said the candidates who appeared in the entry test on December 12 could check their results on the varsity's official web portal. She mentioned the final list of the entry test conducted for admissions to the department of visual studies would be put on display on December 26 instead of December 19 as many students had not received their mark sheets yet.

In this regard, Akhter, on the directives of KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, had written a letter to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) for the confirmation of results. The KU would wait for the reply from the BIEK as the varsity wanted to include the result of every candidate so they could be given admission methodically, she added.

The last date for submission of online admission forms had been extended till December 28 so the students who were unable to clear the entry test could apply for the open merit admissions.