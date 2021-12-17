Mazari launches NAP on human rights

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday launched the First Five Year National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

In relation to Business and Human Rights (BHR), a National Action Plan (NAP) is defined as an evolving policy strategy developed by a State to protect against adverse human rights impacts by business enterprises in conformity with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Many businesses in Pakistan are cognizant of their responsibility towards the protection and promotion of human rights. Some multinational companies and State-owned companies have incorporated policies that reflect international human rights standards, which can be further streng­thened through complying with the State Expectations laid out in the NAP, as well as staying abreast of relevant legislative and regulatory actions being proposed.

Further, the NAP builds awareness on the importance of human rights due diligence in business operations and supply chain management, which has emerged as a salient feature of the international human rights and sustainable development agenda. Addressing the occasion, Federal Minster for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that Pakistan is the first country in South Asia to come up with this action plan.

She stressed the need to focus on human rights in private sector besides working on public sector.